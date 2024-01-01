100 Moldovan leus to Fijian dollars

Convert MDL to FJD at the real exchange rate

L1.000 MDL = FJ$0.1256 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:20
MDL to FJD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

FJD
1 MDL to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.12790.1297
Low0.12540.1254
Average0.12670.1272
Change-0.69%-2.29%
1 MDL to FJD stats

The performance of MDL to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1279 and a 30 day low of 0.1254. This means the 30 day average was 0.1267. The change for MDL to FJD was -0.69.

The performance of MDL to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1297 and a 90 day low of 0.1254. This means the 90 day average was 0.1272. The change for MDL to FJD was -2.29.

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Fijian Dollar
1 MDL0.12565 FJD
5 MDL0.62823 FJD
10 MDL1.25646 FJD
20 MDL2.51292 FJD
50 MDL6.28230 FJD
100 MDL12.56460 FJD
250 MDL31.41150 FJD
500 MDL62.82300 FJD
1000 MDL125.64600 FJD
2000 MDL251.29200 FJD
5000 MDL628.23000 FJD
10000 MDL1,256.46000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Moldovan Leu
1 FJD7.95884 MDL
5 FJD39.79420 MDL
10 FJD79.58840 MDL
20 FJD159.17680 MDL
50 FJD397.94200 MDL
100 FJD795.88400 MDL
250 FJD1,989.71000 MDL
500 FJD3,979.42000 MDL
1000 FJD7,958.84000 MDL
2000 FJD15,917.68000 MDL
5000 FJD39,794.20000 MDL
10000 FJD79,588.40000 MDL