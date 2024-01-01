5 Moldovan leus to Czech korunas

Convert MDL to CZK at the real exchange rate

L1.000 MDL = Kč1.318 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:15
MDL to CZK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

CZK
1 MDL to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.33611.3361
Low1.29871.2837
Average1.31611.3086
Change0.17%1.65%
1 MDL to CZK stats

The performance of MDL to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3361 and a 30 day low of 1.2987. This means the 30 day average was 1.3161. The change for MDL to CZK was 0.17.

The performance of MDL to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3361 and a 90 day low of 1.2837. This means the 90 day average was 1.3086. The change for MDL to CZK was 1.65.

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.7918.1181.3981.53884.4271.7021.343
1 GBP1.265122.9221.7681.945106.8082.1531.699
1 ZAR0.0550.04410.0770.0854.660.0940.074
1 CAD0.7160.56612.96411.160.411.2180.961

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Czech Republic Koruna
1 MDL1.31770 CZK
5 MDL6.58850 CZK
10 MDL13.17700 CZK
20 MDL26.35400 CZK
50 MDL65.88500 CZK
100 MDL131.77000 CZK
250 MDL329.42500 CZK
500 MDL658.85000 CZK
1000 MDL1,317.70000 CZK
2000 MDL2,635.40000 CZK
5000 MDL6,588.50000 CZK
10000 MDL13,177.00000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Moldovan Leu
1 CZK0.75890 MDL
5 CZK3.79449 MDL
10 CZK7.58898 MDL
20 CZK15.17796 MDL
50 CZK37.94490 MDL
100 CZK75.88980 MDL
250 CZK189.72450 MDL
500 CZK379.44900 MDL
1000 CZK758.89800 MDL
2000 CZK1,517.79600 MDL
5000 CZK3,794.49000 MDL
10000 CZK7,588.98000 MDL