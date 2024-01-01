100 Moldovan leus to Canadian dollars

Convert MDL to CAD at the real exchange rate

L1.000 MDL = C$0.07676 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:05
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MDL to CAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CAD
1 MDL to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07850.0787
Low0.07680.0768
Average0.07780.0779
Change-1.44%-1.80%
View full history

1 MDL to CAD stats

The performance of MDL to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0785 and a 30 day low of 0.0768. This means the 30 day average was 0.0778. The change for MDL to CAD was -1.44.

The performance of MDL to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0787 and a 90 day low of 0.0768. This means the 90 day average was 0.0779. The change for MDL to CAD was -1.80.

Track market ratesView MDL to CAD chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.7918.121.3981.53784.4271.7021.343
1 GBP1.265122.9291.7681.945106.8382.1541.7
1 ZAR0.0550.04410.0770.0854.6590.0940.074
1 CAD0.7160.56512.96611.160.4131.2180.961

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moldovan leus to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moldovan leus

MDL to USD

MDL to GBP

MDL to ZAR

MDL to CAD

MDL to AUD

MDL to INR

MDL to NZD

MDL to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Canadian Dollar
1 MDL0.07676 CAD
5 MDL0.38380 CAD
10 MDL0.76760 CAD
20 MDL1.53519 CAD
50 MDL3.83798 CAD
100 MDL7.67596 CAD
250 MDL19.18990 CAD
500 MDL38.37980 CAD
1000 MDL76.75960 CAD
2000 MDL153.51920 CAD
5000 MDL383.79800 CAD
10000 MDL767.59600 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Moldovan Leu
1 CAD13.02770 MDL
5 CAD65.13850 MDL
10 CAD130.27700 MDL
20 CAD260.55400 MDL
50 CAD651.38500 MDL
100 CAD1,302.77000 MDL
250 CAD3,256.92500 MDL
500 CAD6,513.85000 MDL
1000 CAD13,027.70000 MDL
2000 CAD26,055.40000 MDL
5000 CAD65,138.50000 MDL
10000 CAD130,277.00000 MDL