100 Moldovan leus to Australian dollars

Convert MDL to AUD at the real exchange rate

L1.000 MDL = A$0.08442 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:53
MDL to AUD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

AUD
1 MDL to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08600.0867
Low0.08380.0831
Average0.08500.0848
Change-0.21%-1.46%
1 MDL to AUD stats

The performance of MDL to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0860 and a 30 day low of 0.0838. This means the 30 day average was 0.0850. The change for MDL to AUD was -0.21.

The performance of MDL to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0867 and a 90 day low of 0.0831. This means the 90 day average was 0.0848. The change for MDL to AUD was -1.46.

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.7918.1161.3981.53784.3531.7021.343
1 GBP1.265122.9221.7681.945106.7322.1531.699
1 ZAR0.0550.04410.0770.0854.6560.0940.074
1 CAD0.7160.56512.96211.160.3561.2180.961

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Australian Dollar
1 MDL0.08442 AUD
5 MDL0.42212 AUD
10 MDL0.84424 AUD
20 MDL1.68848 AUD
50 MDL4.22121 AUD
100 MDL8.44241 AUD
250 MDL21.10603 AUD
500 MDL42.21205 AUD
1000 MDL84.42410 AUD
2000 MDL168.84820 AUD
5000 MDL422.12050 AUD
10000 MDL844.24100 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Moldovan Leu
1 AUD11.84500 MDL
5 AUD59.22500 MDL
10 AUD118.45000 MDL
20 AUD236.90000 MDL
50 AUD592.25000 MDL
100 AUD1,184.50000 MDL
250 AUD2,961.25000 MDL
500 AUD5,922.50000 MDL
1000 AUD11,845.00000 MDL
2000 AUD23,690.00000 MDL
5000 AUD59,225.00000 MDL
10000 AUD118,450.00000 MDL