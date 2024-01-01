1 thousand Moroccan dirhams to Zambian kwacha

Convert MAD to ZMW at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = ZK2.780 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:46
MAD to ZMW conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ZMW
1 MAD to ZMWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.77972.7797
Low2.68572.6725
Average2.72912.7129
Change2.90%2.94%
1 MAD to ZMW stats

The performance of MAD to ZMW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.7797 and a 30 day low of 2.6857. This means the 30 day average was 2.7291. The change for MAD to ZMW was 2.90.

The performance of MAD to ZMW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.7797 and a 90 day low of 2.6725. This means the 90 day average was 2.7129. The change for MAD to ZMW was 2.94.

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1622.2350.7910.9491.3981.5371.34318.112
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.029
1 GBP1.265787.12711.21.7681.9451.69922.911
1 EUR1.054655.9290.83311.4741.6211.41619.092

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Zambian kwacha

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZMW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to ZMW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / ZMW
1 MAD2.77971 ZMW
5 MAD13.89855 ZMW
10 MAD27.79710 ZMW
20 MAD55.59420 ZMW
50 MAD138.98550 ZMW
100 MAD277.97100 ZMW
250 MAD694.92750 ZMW
500 MAD1,389.85500 ZMW
1000 MAD2,779.71000 ZMW
2000 MAD5,559.42000 ZMW
5000 MAD13,898.55000 ZMW
10000 MAD27,797.10000 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / Moroccan Dirham
1 ZMW0.35975 MAD
5 ZMW1.79875 MAD
10 ZMW3.59750 MAD
20 ZMW7.19500 MAD
50 ZMW17.98750 MAD
100 ZMW35.97500 MAD
250 ZMW89.93750 MAD
500 ZMW179.87500 MAD
1000 ZMW359.75000 MAD
2000 ZMW719.50000 MAD
5000 ZMW1,798.75000 MAD
10000 ZMW3,597.50000 MAD