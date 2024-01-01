500 Moroccan dirhams to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert MAD to XOF at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = CFA62.28 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:42
MAD to XOF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

XOF
1 MAD to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High62.408362.4083
Low61.237260.4029
Average61.719961.1252
Change1.71%2.11%
1 MAD to XOF stats

The performance of MAD to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 62.4083 and a 30 day low of 61.2372. This means the 30 day average was 61.7199. The change for MAD to XOF was 1.71.

The performance of MAD to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 62.4083 and a 90 day low of 60.4029. This means the 90 day average was 61.1252. The change for MAD to XOF was 2.11.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 MAD62.28300 XOF
5 MAD311.41500 XOF
10 MAD622.83000 XOF
20 MAD1,245.66000 XOF
50 MAD3,114.15000 XOF
100 MAD6,228.30000 XOF
250 MAD15,570.75000 XOF
500 MAD31,141.50000 XOF
1000 MAD62,283.00000 XOF
2000 MAD124,566.00000 XOF
5000 MAD311,415.00000 XOF
10000 MAD622,830.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Moroccan Dirham
1 XOF0.01606 MAD
5 XOF0.08028 MAD
10 XOF0.16056 MAD
20 XOF0.32111 MAD
50 XOF0.80279 MAD
100 XOF1.60557 MAD
250 XOF4.01392 MAD
500 XOF8.02785 MAD
1000 XOF16.05570 MAD
2000 XOF32.11140 MAD
5000 XOF80.27850 MAD
10000 XOF160.55700 MAD