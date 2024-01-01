5 Moroccan dirhams to Vietnamese dongs

Convert MAD to VND at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = ₫2,543 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:36
MAD to VND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

VND
1 MAD to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2,589.71002,589.8400
Low2,535.64002,514.0600
Average2,560.57902,546.0902
Change-0.34%-1.47%
1 MAD to VND stats

The performance of MAD to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2,589.7100 and a 30 day low of 2,535.6400. This means the 30 day average was 2,560.5790. The change for MAD to VND was -0.34.

The performance of MAD to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2,589.8400 and a 90 day low of 2,514.0600. This means the 90 day average was 2,546.0902. The change for MAD to VND was -1.47.

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1622.4060.7910.9491.3981.5381.34318.114
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.029
1 GBP1.265787.18811.21.7681.9451.69922.91
1 EUR1.054655.9540.83311.4741.6211.41619.09

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Vietnamese Dong
1 MAD2,543.33000 VND
5 MAD12,716.65000 VND
10 MAD25,433.30000 VND
20 MAD50,866.60000 VND
50 MAD127,166.50000 VND
100 MAD254,333.00000 VND
250 MAD635,832.50000 VND
500 MAD1,271,665.00000 VND
1000 MAD2,543,330.00000 VND
2000 MAD5,086,660.00000 VND
5000 MAD12,716,650.00000 VND
10000 MAD25,433,300.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Moroccan Dirham
1000 VND0.39319 MAD
2000 VND0.78637 MAD
5000 VND1.96593 MAD
10000 VND3.93185 MAD
20000 VND7.86370 MAD
50000 VND19.65925 MAD
100000 VND39.31850 MAD
200000 VND78.63700 MAD
500000 VND196.59250 MAD
1000000 VND393.18500 MAD
2000000 VND786.37000 MAD
5000000 VND1,965.92500 MAD