20 Moroccan dirhams to Ugandan shillings

Convert MAD to UGX at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = Ush369.3 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:30
MAD to UGX conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

UGX
1 MAD to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High375.2130385.3780
Low366.5220366.5220
Average370.3585376.1248
Change-0.24%-3.83%
1 MAD to UGX stats

The performance of MAD to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 375.2130 and a 30 day low of 366.5220. This means the 30 day average was 370.3585. The change for MAD to UGX was -0.24.

The performance of MAD to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 385.3780 and a 90 day low of 366.5220. This means the 90 day average was 376.1248. The change for MAD to UGX was -3.83.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Ugandan Shilling
1 MAD369.27200 UGX
5 MAD1,846.36000 UGX
10 MAD3,692.72000 UGX
20 MAD7,385.44000 UGX
50 MAD18,463.60000 UGX
100 MAD36,927.20000 UGX
250 MAD92,318.00000 UGX
500 MAD184,636.00000 UGX
1000 MAD369,272.00000 UGX
2000 MAD738,544.00000 UGX
5000 MAD1,846,360.00000 UGX
10000 MAD3,692,720.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Moroccan Dirham
1 UGX0.00271 MAD
5 UGX0.01354 MAD
10 UGX0.02708 MAD
20 UGX0.05416 MAD
50 UGX0.13540 MAD
100 UGX0.27080 MAD
250 UGX0.67701 MAD
500 UGX1.35402 MAD
1000 UGX2.70803 MAD
2000 UGX5.41606 MAD
5000 UGX13.54015 MAD
10000 UGX27.08030 MAD