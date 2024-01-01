10 Moroccan dirhams to Thai bahts

Convert MAD to THB at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = ฿3.468 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:15
MAD to THB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

THB
1 MAD to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.51313.5664
Low3.38403.3339
Average3.44823.4307
Change2.50%-2.75%
1 MAD to THB stats

The performance of MAD to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.5131 and a 30 day low of 3.3840. This means the 30 day average was 3.4482. The change for MAD to THB was 2.50.

The performance of MAD to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.5664 and a 90 day low of 3.3339. This means the 90 day average was 3.4307. The change for MAD to THB was -2.75.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Thai Baht
1 MAD3.46846 THB
5 MAD17.34230 THB
10 MAD34.68460 THB
20 MAD69.36920 THB
50 MAD173.42300 THB
100 MAD346.84600 THB
250 MAD867.11500 THB
500 MAD1,734.23000 THB
1000 MAD3,468.46000 THB
2000 MAD6,936.92000 THB
5000 MAD17,342.30000 THB
10000 MAD34,684.60000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Moroccan Dirham
1 THB0.28831 MAD
5 THB1.44157 MAD
10 THB2.88313 MAD
20 THB5.76626 MAD
50 THB14.41565 MAD
100 THB28.83130 MAD
250 THB72.07825 MAD
500 THB144.15650 MAD
1000 THB288.31300 MAD
2000 THB576.62600 MAD
5000 THB1,441.56500 MAD
10000 THB2,883.13000 MAD