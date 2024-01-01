1 thousand Moroccan dirhams to Omani rials

Convert MAD to OMR at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = ر.ع.0.03853 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:44
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MAD to OMR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

OMR
1 MAD to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03930.0400
Low0.03850.0385
Average0.03890.0393
Change-0.88%-3.18%
View full history

1 MAD to OMR stats

The performance of MAD to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0393 and a 30 day low of 0.0385. This means the 30 day average was 0.0389. The change for MAD to OMR was -0.88.

The performance of MAD to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0400 and a 90 day low of 0.0385. This means the 90 day average was 0.0393. The change for MAD to OMR was -3.18.

Track market ratesView MAD to OMR chart

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1622.4030.7910.9491.3981.5391.34318.114
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.029
1 GBP1.265787.02911.21.7681.9461.69922.905
1 EUR1.054655.9510.83311.4741.6221.41619.09

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Omani Rial
1 MAD0.03853 OMR
5 MAD0.19264 OMR
10 MAD0.38528 OMR
20 MAD0.77055 OMR
50 MAD1.92638 OMR
100 MAD3.85275 OMR
250 MAD9.63187 OMR
500 MAD19.26375 OMR
1000 MAD38.52750 OMR
2000 MAD77.05500 OMR
5000 MAD192.63750 OMR
10000 MAD385.27500 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Moroccan Dirham
1 OMR25.95550 MAD
5 OMR129.77750 MAD
10 OMR259.55500 MAD
20 OMR519.11000 MAD
50 OMR1,297.77500 MAD
100 OMR2,595.55000 MAD
250 OMR6,488.87500 MAD
500 OMR12,977.75000 MAD
1000 OMR25,955.50000 MAD
2000 OMR51,911.00000 MAD
5000 OMR129,777.50000 MAD
10000 OMR259,555.00000 MAD