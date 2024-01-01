50 Moroccan dirhams to Mexican pesos

Convert MAD to MXN at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = Mex$2.032 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:30
MAD to MXN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MXN
1 MAD to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.07642.0764
Low2.00271.9602
Average2.03652.0152
Change0.80%0.81%
1 MAD to MXN stats

The performance of MAD to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.0764 and a 30 day low of 2.0027. This means the 30 day average was 2.0365. The change for MAD to MXN was 0.80.

The performance of MAD to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.0764 and a 90 day low of 1.9602. This means the 90 day average was 2.0152. The change for MAD to MXN was 0.81.

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1622.5040.7910.9491.3981.5391.34318.113
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.029
1 GBP1.264787.12511.21.7681.9461.69922.903
1 EUR1.054655.9640.83311.4741.6221.41619.087

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Mexican Peso
1 MAD2.03234 MXN
5 MAD10.16170 MXN
10 MAD20.32340 MXN
20 MAD40.64680 MXN
50 MAD101.61700 MXN
100 MAD203.23400 MXN
250 MAD508.08500 MXN
500 MAD1,016.17000 MXN
1000 MAD2,032.34000 MXN
2000 MAD4,064.68000 MXN
5000 MAD10,161.70000 MXN
10000 MAD20,323.40000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Moroccan Dirham
1 MXN0.49204 MAD
5 MXN2.46022 MAD
10 MXN4.92044 MAD
20 MXN9.84088 MAD
50 MXN24.60220 MAD
100 MXN49.20440 MAD
250 MXN123.01100 MAD
500 MXN246.02200 MAD
1000 MXN492.04400 MAD
2000 MXN984.08800 MAD
5000 MXN2,460.22000 MAD
10000 MXN4,920.44000 MAD