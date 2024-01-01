10 Moroccan dirhams to Mongolian tugriks

Convert MAD to MNT at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = ₮341.6 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:21
MAD to MNT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

MNT
1 MAD to MNTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High347.8290351.1470
Low341.0210341.0210
Average343.9781345.9396
Change-0.28%-2.17%
1 MAD to MNT stats

The performance of MAD to MNT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 347.8290 and a 30 day low of 341.0210. This means the 30 day average was 343.9781. The change for MAD to MNT was -0.28.

The performance of MAD to MNT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 351.1470 and a 90 day low of 341.0210. This means the 90 day average was 345.9396. The change for MAD to MNT was -2.17.

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1622.4670.7910.9491.3991.5391.34418.112
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.029
1 GBP1.264787.07811.21.7691.9461.69922.901
1 EUR1.054655.9560.83311.4741.6221.41619.086

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Mongolian Tugrik
1 MAD341.63700 MNT
5 MAD1,708.18500 MNT
10 MAD3,416.37000 MNT
20 MAD6,832.74000 MNT
50 MAD17,081.85000 MNT
100 MAD34,163.70000 MNT
250 MAD85,409.25000 MNT
500 MAD170,818.50000 MNT
1000 MAD341,637.00000 MNT
2000 MAD683,274.00000 MNT
5000 MAD1,708,185.00000 MNT
10000 MAD3,416,370.00000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Moroccan Dirham
1 MNT0.00293 MAD
5 MNT0.01464 MAD
10 MNT0.02927 MAD
20 MNT0.05854 MAD
50 MNT0.14635 MAD
100 MNT0.29271 MAD
250 MNT0.73177 MAD
500 MNT1.46354 MAD
1000 MNT2.92708 MAD
2000 MNT5.85416 MAD
5000 MNT14.63540 MAD
10000 MNT29.27080 MAD