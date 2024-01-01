5,000 Moroccan dirhams to Haitian gourdes

Convert MAD to HTG at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = G13.10 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:43
MAD to HTG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

HTG
1 MAD to HTGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High13.389713.6426
Low13.081713.0817
Average13.245213.3969
Change-1.16%-3.56%
1 MAD to HTG stats

The performance of MAD to HTG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 13.3897 and a 30 day low of 13.0817. This means the 30 day average was 13.2452. The change for MAD to HTG was -1.16.

The performance of MAD to HTG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 13.6426 and a 90 day low of 13.0817. This means the 90 day average was 13.3969. The change for MAD to HTG was -3.56.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Haitian Gourde
1 MAD13.10450 HTG
5 MAD65.52250 HTG
10 MAD131.04500 HTG
20 MAD262.09000 HTG
50 MAD655.22500 HTG
100 MAD1,310.45000 HTG
250 MAD3,276.12500 HTG
500 MAD6,552.25000 HTG
1000 MAD13,104.50000 HTG
2000 MAD26,209.00000 HTG
5000 MAD65,522.50000 HTG
10000 MAD131,045.00000 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Moroccan Dirham
1 HTG0.07631 MAD
5 HTG0.38155 MAD
10 HTG0.76310 MAD
20 HTG1.52620 MAD
50 HTG3.81549 MAD
100 HTG7.63098 MAD
250 HTG19.07745 MAD
500 HTG38.15490 MAD
1000 HTG76.30980 MAD
2000 HTG152.61960 MAD
5000 HTG381.54900 MAD
10000 HTG763.09800 MAD