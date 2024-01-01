5,000 Moroccan dirhams to Costa Rican colóns
Convert MAD to CRC at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
MAD to CRC conversion chart
1 MAD = 50.97210 CRC
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 MAD to CRC
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|52.3567
|54.6007
|Low
|50.7981
|50.7981
|Average
|51.7796
|52.7075
|Change
|-1.82%
|-6.04%
|View full history
1 MAD to CRC stats
The performance of MAD to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 52.3567 and a 30 day low of 50.7981. This means the 30 day average was 51.7796. The change for MAD to CRC was -1.82.
The performance of MAD to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 54.6007 and a 90 day low of 50.7981. This means the 90 day average was 52.7075. The change for MAD to CRC was -6.04.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Costa Rican colóns
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Costa Rican Colón
|1 MAD
|50.97210 CRC
|5 MAD
|254.86050 CRC
|10 MAD
|509.72100 CRC
|20 MAD
|1,019.44200 CRC
|50 MAD
|2,548.60500 CRC
|100 MAD
|5,097.21000 CRC
|250 MAD
|12,743.02500 CRC
|500 MAD
|25,486.05000 CRC
|1000 MAD
|50,972.10000 CRC
|2000 MAD
|101,944.20000 CRC
|5000 MAD
|254,860.50000 CRC
|10000 MAD
|509,721.00000 CRC