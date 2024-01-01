10 thousand Moroccan dirhams to Canadian dollars

Convert MAD to CAD at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = C$0.1400 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:00
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MAD to CAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CAD
1 MAD to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.14220.1422
Low0.13970.1381
Average0.14080.1398
Change0.20%-0.46%
View full history

1 MAD to CAD stats

The performance of MAD to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1422 and a 30 day low of 0.1397. This means the 30 day average was 0.1408. The change for MAD to CAD was 0.20.

The performance of MAD to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1422 and a 90 day low of 0.1381. This means the 90 day average was 0.1398. The change for MAD to CAD was -0.46.

Track market ratesView MAD to CAD chart

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1622.4680.790.9491.3991.5391.34418.118
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.029
1 GBP1.265787.48411.2011.771.9471.722.922
1 EUR1.054655.9570.83311.4741.6221.41619.093

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Canadian Dollar
1 MAD0.13997 CAD
5 MAD0.69985 CAD
10 MAD1.39969 CAD
20 MAD2.79938 CAD
50 MAD6.99845 CAD
100 MAD13.99690 CAD
250 MAD34.99225 CAD
500 MAD69.98450 CAD
1000 MAD139.96900 CAD
2000 MAD279.93800 CAD
5000 MAD699.84500 CAD
10000 MAD1,399.69000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Moroccan Dirham
1 CAD7.14445 MAD
5 CAD35.72225 MAD
10 CAD71.44450 MAD
20 CAD142.88900 MAD
50 CAD357.22250 MAD
100 CAD714.44500 MAD
250 CAD1,786.11250 MAD
500 CAD3,572.22500 MAD
1000 CAD7,144.45000 MAD
2000 CAD14,288.90000 MAD
5000 CAD35,722.25000 MAD
10000 CAD71,444.50000 MAD