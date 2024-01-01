250 Moroccan dirhams to Brunei dollars

Convert MAD to BND at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = B$0.1344 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:50
MAD to BND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BND
1 MAD to BNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.13600.1360
Low0.13290.1319
Average0.13420.1336
Change1.13%-0.73%
1 MAD to BND stats

The performance of MAD to BND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1360 and a 30 day low of 0.1329. This means the 30 day average was 0.1342. The change for MAD to BND was 1.13.

The performance of MAD to BND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1360 and a 90 day low of 0.1319. This means the 90 day average was 0.1336. The change for MAD to BND was -0.73.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Brunei Dollar
1 MAD0.13444 BND
5 MAD0.67221 BND
10 MAD1.34442 BND
20 MAD2.68884 BND
50 MAD6.72210 BND
100 MAD13.44420 BND
250 MAD33.61050 BND
500 MAD67.22100 BND
1000 MAD134.44200 BND
2000 MAD268.88400 BND
5000 MAD672.21000 BND
10000 MAD1,344.42000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Moroccan Dirham
1 BND7.43815 MAD
5 BND37.19075 MAD
10 BND74.38150 MAD
20 BND148.76300 MAD
50 BND371.90750 MAD
100 BND743.81500 MAD
250 BND1,859.53750 MAD
500 BND3,719.07500 MAD
1000 BND7,438.15000 MAD
2000 BND14,876.30000 MAD
5000 BND37,190.75000 MAD
10000 BND74,381.50000 MAD