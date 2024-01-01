500 Moroccan dirhams to Azerbaijani manats

Convert MAD to AZN at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = man.0.1700 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:40
MAD to AZN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

AZN
1 MAD to AZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.17360.1764
Low0.16980.1698
Average0.17170.1734
Change-0.95%-3.24%
1 MAD to AZN stats

The performance of MAD to AZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1736 and a 30 day low of 0.1698. This means the 30 day average was 0.1717. The change for MAD to AZN was -0.95.

The performance of MAD to AZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1764 and a 90 day low of 0.1698. This means the 90 day average was 0.1734. The change for MAD to AZN was -3.24.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Azerbaijani Manat
1 MAD0.17004 AZN
5 MAD0.85022 AZN
10 MAD1.70044 AZN
20 MAD3.40088 AZN
50 MAD8.50220 AZN
100 MAD17.00440 AZN
250 MAD42.51100 AZN
500 MAD85.02200 AZN
1000 MAD170.04400 AZN
2000 MAD340.08800 AZN
5000 MAD850.22000 AZN
10000 MAD1,700.44000 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Moroccan Dirham
1 AZN5.88083 MAD
5 AZN29.40415 MAD
10 AZN58.80830 MAD
20 AZN117.61660 MAD
50 AZN294.04150 MAD
100 AZN588.08300 MAD
250 AZN1,470.20750 MAD
500 AZN2,940.41500 MAD
1000 AZN5,880.83000 MAD
2000 AZN11,761.66000 MAD
5000 AZN29,404.15000 MAD
10000 AZN58,808.30000 MAD