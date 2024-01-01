5 Moroccan dirhams to Netherlands Antillean guilders

Convert MAD to ANG at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = ƒ0.1790 ANG

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:33
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MAD to ANG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ANG
1 MAD to ANGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.18290.1858
Low0.17880.1788
Average0.18080.1826
Change-0.94%-3.23%
View full history

1 MAD to ANG stats

The performance of MAD to ANG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1829 and a 30 day low of 0.1788. This means the 30 day average was 0.1808. The change for MAD to ANG was -0.94.

The performance of MAD to ANG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1858 and a 90 day low of 0.1788. This means the 90 day average was 0.1826. The change for MAD to ANG was -3.23.

Track market ratesView MAD to ANG chart

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1623.0480.7910.951.41.541.34418.133
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.029
1 GBP1.265787.87511.2011.771.9471.722.93
1 EUR1.053655.9450.83311.4731.6211.41519.09

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Netherlands Antillean guilders

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ANG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to ANG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 MAD0.17903 ANG
5 MAD0.89516 ANG
10 MAD1.79032 ANG
20 MAD3.58064 ANG
50 MAD8.95160 ANG
100 MAD17.90320 ANG
250 MAD44.75800 ANG
500 MAD89.51600 ANG
1000 MAD179.03200 ANG
2000 MAD358.06400 ANG
5000 MAD895.16000 ANG
10000 MAD1,790.32000 ANG
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Moroccan Dirham
1 ANG5.58559 MAD
5 ANG27.92795 MAD
10 ANG55.85590 MAD
20 ANG111.71180 MAD
50 ANG279.27950 MAD
100 ANG558.55900 MAD
250 ANG1,396.39750 MAD
500 ANG2,792.79500 MAD
1000 ANG5,585.59000 MAD
2000 ANG11,171.18000 MAD
5000 ANG27,927.95000 MAD
10000 ANG55,855.90000 MAD