1,000 lbp
0.05 gbp

1.00000 LBP = 0.00005 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:16
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / British Pound Sterling
1 LBP0.00005 GBP
5 LBP0.00026 GBP
10 LBP0.00053 GBP
20 LBP0.00106 GBP
50 LBP0.00264 GBP
100 LBP0.00528 GBP
250 LBP0.01319 GBP
500 LBP0.02638 GBP
1000 LBP0.05276 GBP
2000 LBP0.10553 GBP
5000 LBP0.26382 GBP
10000 LBP0.52763 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Lebanese Pound
1 GBP18952.50000 LBP
5 GBP94762.50000 LBP
10 GBP189525.00000 LBP
20 GBP379050.00000 LBP
50 GBP947625.00000 LBP
100 GBP1895250.00000 LBP
250 GBP4738125.00000 LBP
500 GBP9476250.00000 LBP
1000 GBP18952500.00000 LBP
2000 GBP37905000.00000 LBP
5000 GBP94762500.00000 LBP
10000 GBP189525000.00000 LBP