1.00000 LBP = 0.00006 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:11
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Swiss Franc
1 LBP0.00006 CHF
5 LBP0.00029 CHF
10 LBP0.00059 CHF
20 LBP0.00117 CHF
50 LBP0.00293 CHF
100 LBP0.00586 CHF
250 LBP0.01465 CHF
500 LBP0.02930 CHF
1000 LBP0.05861 CHF
2000 LBP0.11721 CHF
5000 LBP0.29303 CHF
10000 LBP0.58605 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Lebanese Pound
1 CHF17063.30000 LBP
5 CHF85316.50000 LBP
10 CHF170633.00000 LBP
20 CHF341266.00000 LBP
50 CHF853165.00000 LBP
100 CHF1706330.00000 LBP
250 CHF4265825.00000 LBP
500 CHF8531650.00000 LBP
1000 CHF17063300.00000 LBP
2000 CHF34126600.00000 LBP
5000 CHF85316500.00000 LBP
10000 CHF170633000.00000 LBP