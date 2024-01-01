1 thousand Lebanese pounds to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

Convert LBP to BAM at the real exchange rate

1,000 lbp
0.12 bam

1.00000 LBP = 0.00012 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:06
1 USD11.347651.629461.529290.927151.3450518.8820.792801
1 CAD0.74203211.209111.134780.6879910.99807114.01110.588284
1 NZD0.61370.82705310.9385230.5690050.82545711.58790.486542
1 AUD0.65390.8812281.065510.6062770.87952812.34690.518413

Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 LBP0.00012 BAM
5 LBP0.00060 BAM
10 LBP0.00121 BAM
20 LBP0.00241 BAM
50 LBP0.00604 BAM
100 LBP0.01207 BAM
250 LBP0.03018 BAM
500 LBP0.06036 BAM
1000 LBP0.12072 BAM
2000 LBP0.24145 BAM
5000 LBP0.60362 BAM
10000 LBP1.20723 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Lebanese Pound
1 BAM8283.45000 LBP
5 BAM41417.25000 LBP
10 BAM82834.50000 LBP
20 BAM165669.00000 LBP
50 BAM414172.50000 LBP
100 BAM828345.00000 LBP
250 BAM2070862.50000 LBP
500 BAM4141725.00000 LBP
1000 BAM8283450.00000 LBP
2000 BAM16566900.00000 LBP
5000 BAM41417250.00000 LBP
10000 BAM82834500.00000 LBP