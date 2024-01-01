10 thousand Laotian kips to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert LAK to XOF at the real exchange rate

10,000 lak
291 xof

1.00000 LAK = 0.02915 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPAUDCADZARINRSGD
1 USD10.927350.7930531.529641.3478518.878983.01531.34565
1 EUR1.0783510.855231.649481.4534520.358189.51951.45108
1 GBP1.260951.1692811.92881.6995723.8053104.6781.6968
1 AUD0.653750.606250.51845810.88115712.342154.27130.879719

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Laotian kips to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LAK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LAK to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Laotian kips

LAK to USD

LAK to EUR

LAK to GBP

LAK to AUD

LAK to CAD

LAK to ZAR

LAK to INR

LAK to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 LAK0.02915 XOF
5 LAK0.14574 XOF
10 LAK0.29147 XOF
20 LAK0.58295 XOF
50 LAK1.45737 XOF
100 LAK2.91474 XOF
250 LAK7.28685 XOF
500 LAK14.57370 XOF
1000 LAK29.14740 XOF
2000 LAK58.29480 XOF
5000 LAK145.73700 XOF
10000 LAK291.47400 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Laotian Kip
1 XOF34.30840 LAK
5 XOF171.54200 LAK
10 XOF343.08400 LAK
20 XOF686.16800 LAK
50 XOF1715.42000 LAK
100 XOF3430.84000 LAK
250 XOF8577.10000 LAK
500 XOF17154.20000 LAK
1000 XOF34308.40000 LAK
2000 XOF68616.80000 LAK
5000 XOF171542.00000 LAK
10000 XOF343084.00000 LAK