100 Laotian kips to Vietnamese dongs

Convert LAK to VND at the real exchange rate

100 lak
117 vnd

1.00000 LAK = 1.17365 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:07
Top currencies

 USDEURGBPAUDCADZARINRSGD
1 USD10.927350.7931161.53011.348118.88583.01711.34565
1 EUR1.0783510.855231.649991.4537220.364689.52151.45108
1 GBP1.260851.1692811.929231.6997523.8112104.6721.69666
1 AUD0.653550.6060650.51834110.88105112.342354.25580.87945

How to convert Laotian kips to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LAK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LAK to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Vietnamese Dong
1 LAK1.17365 VND
5 LAK5.86825 VND
10 LAK11.73650 VND
20 LAK23.47300 VND
50 LAK58.68250 VND
100 LAK117.36500 VND
250 LAK293.41250 VND
500 LAK586.82500 VND
1000 LAK1173.65000 VND
2000 LAK2347.30000 VND
5000 LAK5868.25000 VND
10000 LAK11736.50000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Laotian Kip
1 VND0.85204 LAK
5 VND4.26021 LAK
10 VND8.52043 LAK
20 VND17.04086 LAK
50 VND42.60215 LAK
100 VND85.20430 LAK
250 VND213.01075 LAK
500 VND426.02150 LAK
1000 VND852.04300 LAK
2000 VND1704.08600 LAK
5000 VND4260.21500 LAK
10000 VND8520.43000 LAK