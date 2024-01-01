20 Laotian kips to Saudi riyals

Convert LAK to SAR at the real exchange rate

20 lak
0.00 sar

1.00000 LAK = 0.00018 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:34
How to convert Laotian kips to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LAK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LAK to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Saudi Riyal
1 LAK0.00018 SAR
5 LAK0.00090 SAR
10 LAK0.00180 SAR
20 LAK0.00359 SAR
50 LAK0.00899 SAR
100 LAK0.01797 SAR
250 LAK0.04493 SAR
500 LAK0.08985 SAR
1000 LAK0.17971 SAR
2000 LAK0.35941 SAR
5000 LAK0.89853 SAR
10000 LAK1.79706 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Laotian Kip
1 SAR5564.65000 LAK
5 SAR27823.25000 LAK
10 SAR55646.50000 LAK
20 SAR111293.00000 LAK
50 SAR278232.50000 LAK
100 SAR556465.00000 LAK
250 SAR1391162.50000 LAK
500 SAR2782325.00000 LAK
1000 SAR5564650.00000 LAK
2000 SAR11129300.00000 LAK
5000 SAR27823250.00000 LAK
10000 SAR55646500.00000 LAK