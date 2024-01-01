20 Kazakhstani tenges to East Caribbean dollars

Convert KZT to XCD at the real exchange rate

20 kzt
0.12 xcd

1.00000 KZT = 0.00600 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.34831.347218.8850.92780.7933991.633191.53116
1 CAD0.74167510.99918414.00650.6881380.5884441.211291.13562
1 SGD0.742281.00082114.0180.6886990.5889241.212281.13655
1 ZAR0.05295210.07139530.07133710.04912980.04201210.08648060.0810781

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenges

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / East Caribbean Dollar
1 KZT0.00600 XCD
5 KZT0.03002 XCD
10 KZT0.06005 XCD
20 KZT0.12010 XCD
50 KZT0.30024 XCD
100 KZT0.60049 XCD
250 KZT1.50122 XCD
500 KZT3.00243 XCD
1000 KZT6.00487 XCD
2000 KZT12.00974 XCD
5000 KZT30.02435 XCD
10000 KZT60.04870 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 XCD166.53100 KZT
5 XCD832.65500 KZT
10 XCD1665.31000 KZT
20 XCD3330.62000 KZT
50 XCD8326.55000 KZT
100 XCD16653.10000 KZT
250 XCD41632.75000 KZT
500 XCD83265.50000 KZT
1000 XCD166531.00000 KZT
2000 XCD333062.00000 KZT
5000 XCD832655.00000 KZT
10000 XCD1665310.00000 KZT