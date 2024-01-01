1 thousand Kazakhstani tenges to Vietnamese dongs

Convert KZT to VND at the real exchange rate

1,000 kzt
54,473 vnd

1.00000 KZT = 54.47310 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:07
How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Vietnamese Dong
1 KZT54.47310 VND
5 KZT272.36550 VND
10 KZT544.73100 VND
20 KZT1089.46200 VND
50 KZT2723.65500 VND
100 KZT5447.31000 VND
250 KZT13618.27500 VND
500 KZT27236.55000 VND
1000 KZT54473.10000 VND
2000 KZT108946.20000 VND
5000 KZT272365.50000 VND
10000 KZT544731.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 VND0.01836 KZT
5 VND0.09179 KZT
10 VND0.18358 KZT
20 VND0.36715 KZT
50 VND0.91789 KZT
100 VND1.83577 KZT
250 VND4.58943 KZT
500 VND9.17885 KZT
1000 VND18.35770 KZT
2000 VND36.71540 KZT
5000 VND91.78850 KZT
10000 VND183.57700 KZT