1.00000 KZT = 8.61735 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:20
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Ugandan Shilling
1 KZT8.61735 UGX
5 KZT43.08675 UGX
10 KZT86.17350 UGX
20 KZT172.34700 UGX
50 KZT430.86750 UGX
100 KZT861.73500 UGX
250 KZT2154.33750 UGX
500 KZT4308.67500 UGX
1000 KZT8617.35000 UGX
2000 KZT17234.70000 UGX
5000 KZT43086.75000 UGX
10000 KZT86173.50000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 UGX0.11604 KZT
5 UGX0.58022 KZT
10 UGX1.16045 KZT
20 UGX2.32090 KZT
50 UGX5.80225 KZT
100 UGX11.60450 KZT
250 UGX29.01125 KZT
500 UGX58.02250 KZT
1000 UGX116.04500 KZT
2000 UGX232.09000 KZT
5000 UGX580.22500 KZT
10000 UGX1160.45000 KZT