1.00000 KZT = 0.00835 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:50
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 KZT0.00835 PGK
5 KZT0.04173 PGK
10 KZT0.08347 PGK
20 KZT0.16694 PGK
50 KZT0.41734 PGK
100 KZT0.83469 PGK
250 KZT2.08672 PGK
500 KZT4.17344 PGK
1000 KZT8.34688 PGK
2000 KZT16.69376 PGK
5000 KZT41.73440 PGK
10000 KZT83.46880 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 PGK119.80500 KZT
5 PGK599.02500 KZT
10 PGK1198.05000 KZT
20 PGK2396.10000 KZT
50 PGK5990.25000 KZT
100 PGK11980.50000 KZT
250 PGK29951.25000 KZT
500 PGK59902.50000 KZT
1000 PGK119805.00000 KZT
2000 PGK239610.00000 KZT
5000 PGK599025.00000 KZT
10000 PGK1198050.00000 KZT