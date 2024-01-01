10 thousand Kazakhstani tenges to New Zealand dollars

Convert KZT to NZD at the real exchange rate

10,000 kzt
36.30 nzd

1.00000 KZT = 0.00363 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551151.077689.45571.453571.649470.9482318.3913
1 GBP1.1694311.2601104.6061.699751.928821.1088921.506
1 USD0.927950.793588183.01381.34891.530690.8801517.0669
1 INR0.01117870.009559710.012046210.01624910.0184390.01060250.205591

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenges

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / New Zealand Dollar
1 KZT0.00363 NZD
5 KZT0.01815 NZD
10 KZT0.03630 NZD
20 KZT0.07260 NZD
50 KZT0.18151 NZD
100 KZT0.36302 NZD
250 KZT0.90754 NZD
500 KZT1.81508 NZD
1000 KZT3.63017 NZD
2000 KZT7.26034 NZD
5000 KZT18.15085 NZD
10000 KZT36.30170 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 NZD275.46900 KZT
5 NZD1377.34500 KZT
10 NZD2754.69000 KZT
20 NZD5509.38000 KZT
50 NZD13773.45000 KZT
100 NZD27546.90000 KZT
250 NZD68867.25000 KZT
500 NZD137734.50000 KZT
1000 NZD275469.00000 KZT
2000 NZD550938.00000 KZT
5000 NZD1377345.00000 KZT
10000 NZD2754690.00000 KZT