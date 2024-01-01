100 Kazakhstani tenges to Nepalese rupees

100 kzt
29.54 npr

1.00000 KZT = 0.29540 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:25
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551351.0776589.45851.453641.650050.9482318.3808
1 GBP1.1694111.2602104.6121.699881.929571.1088721.4945
1 USD0.927950.793525183.01261.34891.531160.8801517.0564
1 INR0.01117840.009559090.012046410.01624930.01844490.01060260.205468

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Nepalese Rupee
1 KZT0.29540 NPR
5 KZT1.47702 NPR
10 KZT2.95404 NPR
20 KZT5.90808 NPR
50 KZT14.77020 NPR
100 KZT29.54040 NPR
250 KZT73.85100 NPR
500 KZT147.70200 NPR
1000 KZT295.40400 NPR
2000 KZT590.80800 NPR
5000 KZT1477.02000 NPR
10000 KZT2954.04000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 NPR3.38519 KZT
5 NPR16.92595 KZT
10 NPR33.85190 KZT
20 NPR67.70380 KZT
50 NPR169.25950 KZT
100 NPR338.51900 KZT
250 NPR846.29750 KZT
500 NPR1692.59500 KZT
1000 NPR3385.19000 KZT
2000 NPR6770.38000 KZT
5000 NPR16925.95000 KZT
10000 NPR33851.90000 KZT