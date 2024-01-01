1 Kazakhstani tenge to Lebanese pounds

Convert KZT to LBP at the real exchange rate

1 kzt
33.41 lbp

1.00000 KZT = 33.40670 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8552751.0778589.47491.453751.651240.9483818.3926
1 GBP1.1692111.26035104.6251.69991.930831.1088621.5069
1 USD0.92780.79343183.01241.348751.531980.880217.0642
1 INR0.01117630.009557970.012046410.01624760.01845480.01060320.205562

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenge

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Lebanese Pound
1 KZT33.40670 LBP
5 KZT167.03350 LBP
10 KZT334.06700 LBP
20 KZT668.13400 LBP
50 KZT1670.33500 LBP
100 KZT3340.67000 LBP
250 KZT8351.67500 LBP
500 KZT16703.35000 LBP
1000 KZT33406.70000 LBP
2000 KZT66813.40000 LBP
5000 KZT167033.50000 LBP
10000 KZT334067.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 LBP0.02993 KZT
5 LBP0.14967 KZT
10 LBP0.29934 KZT
20 LBP0.59868 KZT
50 LBP1.49671 KZT
100 LBP2.99342 KZT
250 LBP7.48355 KZT
500 LBP14.96710 KZT
1000 LBP29.93420 KZT
2000 LBP59.86840 KZT
5000 LBP149.67100 KZT
10000 LBP299.34200 KZT