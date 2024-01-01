500 Kazakhstani tenges to Ethiopian birrs

500 kzt
62.97 etb

1.00000 KZT = 0.12594 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:50
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Ethiopian Birr
1 KZT0.12594 ETB
5 KZT0.62970 ETB
10 KZT1.25939 ETB
20 KZT2.51878 ETB
50 KZT6.29695 ETB
100 KZT12.59390 ETB
250 KZT31.48475 ETB
500 KZT62.96950 ETB
1000 KZT125.93900 ETB
2000 KZT251.87800 ETB
5000 KZT629.69500 ETB
10000 KZT1259.39000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 ETB7.94035 KZT
5 ETB39.70175 KZT
10 ETB79.40350 KZT
20 ETB158.80700 KZT
50 ETB397.01750 KZT
100 ETB794.03500 KZT
250 ETB1985.08750 KZT
500 ETB3970.17500 KZT
1000 ETB7940.35000 KZT
2000 ETB15880.70000 KZT
5000 ETB39701.75000 KZT
10000 ETB79403.50000 KZT