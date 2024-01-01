5 Kazakhstani tenges to Bulgarian levs

1.00000 KZT = 0.00404 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Bulgarian Lev
1 KZT0.00404 BGN
5 KZT0.02018 BGN
10 KZT0.04036 BGN
20 KZT0.08073 BGN
50 KZT0.20182 BGN
100 KZT0.40364 BGN
250 KZT1.00910 BGN
500 KZT2.01819 BGN
1000 KZT4.03639 BGN
2000 KZT8.07278 BGN
5000 KZT20.18195 BGN
10000 KZT40.36390 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 BGN247.74600 KZT
5 BGN1238.73000 KZT
10 BGN2477.46000 KZT
20 BGN4954.92000 KZT
50 BGN12387.30000 KZT
100 BGN24774.60000 KZT
250 BGN61936.50000 KZT
500 BGN123873.00000 KZT
1000 BGN247746.00000 KZT
2000 BGN495492.00000 KZT
5000 BGN1238730.00000 KZT
10000 BGN2477460.00000 KZT