10 kzt
0.04 bam

1.00000 KZT = 0.00404 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 KZT0.00404 BAM
5 KZT0.02018 BAM
10 KZT0.04036 BAM
20 KZT0.08072 BAM
50 KZT0.20181 BAM
100 KZT0.40362 BAM
250 KZT1.00904 BAM
500 KZT2.01808 BAM
1000 KZT4.03616 BAM
2000 KZT8.07232 BAM
5000 KZT20.18080 BAM
10000 KZT40.36160 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 BAM247.76000 KZT
5 BAM1238.80000 KZT
10 BAM2477.60000 KZT
20 BAM4955.20000 KZT
50 BAM12388.00000 KZT
100 BAM24776.00000 KZT
250 BAM61940.00000 KZT
500 BAM123880.00000 KZT
1000 BAM247760.00000 KZT
2000 BAM495520.00000 KZT
5000 BAM1238800.00000 KZT
10000 BAM2477600.00000 KZT