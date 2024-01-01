1 thousand Kazakhstani tenges to Australian dollars

1,000 kzt
3.40 aud

1.00000 KZT = 0.00340 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Australian Dollar
1 KZT0.00340 AUD
5 KZT0.01702 AUD
10 KZT0.03405 AUD
20 KZT0.06810 AUD
50 KZT0.17024 AUD
100 KZT0.34048 AUD
250 KZT0.85120 AUD
500 KZT1.70241 AUD
1000 KZT3.40482 AUD
2000 KZT6.80964 AUD
5000 KZT17.02410 AUD
10000 KZT34.04820 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 AUD293.70200 KZT
5 AUD1468.51000 KZT
10 AUD2937.02000 KZT
20 AUD5874.04000 KZT
50 AUD14685.10000 KZT
100 AUD29370.20000 KZT
250 AUD73425.50000 KZT
500 AUD146851.00000 KZT
1000 AUD293702.00000 KZT
2000 AUD587404.00000 KZT
5000 AUD1468510.00000 KZT
10000 AUD2937020.00000 KZT