2000 Kuwaiti dinars to Samoan talas

Convert KWD to WST at the real exchange rate

2,000 kwd
17,755.68 wst

1.00000 KWD = 8.87784 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinars

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Samoan Tala
1 KWD8.87784 WST
5 KWD44.38920 WST
10 KWD88.77840 WST
20 KWD177.55680 WST
50 KWD443.89200 WST
100 KWD887.78400 WST
250 KWD2219.46000 WST
500 KWD4438.92000 WST
1000 KWD8877.84000 WST
2000 KWD17755.68000 WST
5000 KWD44389.20000 WST
10000 KWD88778.40000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 WST0.11264 KWD
5 WST0.56320 KWD
10 WST1.12640 KWD
20 WST2.25280 KWD
50 WST5.63200 KWD
100 WST11.26400 KWD
250 WST28.16000 KWD
500 WST56.32000 KWD
1000 WST112.64000 KWD
2000 WST225.28000 KWD
5000 WST563.20000 KWD
10000 WST1126.40000 KWD