20 Kuwaiti dinars to Ugandan shillings

Convert KWD to UGX at the real exchange rate

20 kwd
251,626 ugx

1.00000 KWD = 12581.30000 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinars

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Ugandan Shilling
1 KWD12581.30000 UGX
5 KWD62906.50000 UGX
10 KWD125813.00000 UGX
20 KWD251626.00000 UGX
50 KWD629065.00000 UGX
100 KWD1258130.00000 UGX
250 KWD3145325.00000 UGX
500 KWD6290650.00000 UGX
1000 KWD12581300.00000 UGX
2000 KWD25162600.00000 UGX
5000 KWD62906500.00000 UGX
10000 KWD125813000.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 UGX0.00008 KWD
5 UGX0.00040 KWD
10 UGX0.00079 KWD
20 UGX0.00159 KWD
50 UGX0.00397 KWD
100 UGX0.00795 KWD
250 UGX0.01987 KWD
500 UGX0.03974 KWD
1000 UGX0.07948 KWD
2000 UGX0.15897 KWD
5000 UGX0.39742 KWD
10000 UGX0.79483 KWD