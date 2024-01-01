1 Kuwaiti dinar to Djiboutian francs

Convert KWD to DJF at the real exchange rate

1 kwd
577 djf

1.00000 KWD = 577.39700 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Djiboutian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DJF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to DJF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinar

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Djiboutian Franc
1 KWD577.39700 DJF
5 KWD2886.98500 DJF
10 KWD5773.97000 DJF
20 KWD11547.94000 DJF
50 KWD28869.85000 DJF
100 KWD57739.70000 DJF
250 KWD144349.25000 DJF
500 KWD288698.50000 DJF
1000 KWD577397.00000 DJF
2000 KWD1154794.00000 DJF
5000 KWD2886985.00000 DJF
10000 KWD5773970.00000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 DJF0.00173 KWD
5 DJF0.00866 KWD
10 DJF0.01732 KWD
20 DJF0.03464 KWD
50 DJF0.08660 KWD
100 DJF0.17319 KWD
250 DJF0.43298 KWD
500 DJF0.86595 KWD
1000 DJF1.73191 KWD
2000 DJF3.46382 KWD
5000 DJF8.65955 KWD
10000 DJF17.31910 KWD