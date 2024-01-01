10 thousand Kuwaiti dinars to Canadian dollars

Convert KWD to CAD at the real exchange rate

10,000 kwd
43,785.10 cad

1.00000 KWD = 4.37851 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.00910.9278518.88251.530921.632791493.73.67285
1 INR0.012046910.01117830.2274750.01844290.0196717.99440.0442464
1 EUR1.077789.4589120.34971.649881.759651609.763.95823
1 ZAR0.05295914.396090.049140810.08107640.086470979.1050.194511

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinars

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Canadian Dollar
1 KWD4.37851 CAD
5 KWD21.89255 CAD
10 KWD43.78510 CAD
20 KWD87.57020 CAD
50 KWD218.92550 CAD
100 KWD437.85100 CAD
250 KWD1094.62750 CAD
500 KWD2189.25500 CAD
1000 KWD4378.51000 CAD
2000 KWD8757.02000 CAD
5000 KWD21892.55000 CAD
10000 KWD43785.10000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 CAD0.22839 KWD
5 CAD1.14194 KWD
10 CAD2.28388 KWD
20 CAD4.56776 KWD
50 CAD11.41940 KWD
100 CAD22.83880 KWD
250 CAD57.09700 KWD
500 CAD114.19400 KWD
1000 CAD228.38800 KWD
2000 CAD456.77600 KWD
5000 CAD1141.94000 KWD
10000 CAD2283.88000 KWD