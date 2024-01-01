20 Kuwaiti dinars to Azerbaijani manats

Convert KWD to AZN at the real exchange rate

20 kwd
110.37 azn

1.00000 KWD = 5.51856 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.00910.9278518.88251.530921.632791493.73.67285
1 INR0.012046910.01117830.2274750.01844290.0196717.99440.0442464
1 EUR1.077789.4589120.34971.649881.759651609.763.95823
1 ZAR0.05295914.396090.049140810.08107640.086470979.1050.194511

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Azerbaijani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to AZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinars

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Azerbaijani Manat
1 KWD5.51856 AZN
5 KWD27.59280 AZN
10 KWD55.18560 AZN
20 KWD110.37120 AZN
50 KWD275.92800 AZN
100 KWD551.85600 AZN
250 KWD1379.64000 AZN
500 KWD2759.28000 AZN
1000 KWD5518.56000 AZN
2000 KWD11037.12000 AZN
5000 KWD27592.80000 AZN
10000 KWD55185.60000 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 AZN0.18121 KWD
5 AZN0.90604 KWD
10 AZN1.81207 KWD
20 AZN3.62414 KWD
50 AZN9.06035 KWD
100 AZN18.12070 KWD
250 AZN45.30175 KWD
500 AZN90.60350 KWD
1000 AZN181.20700 KWD
2000 AZN362.41400 KWD
5000 AZN906.03500 KWD
10000 AZN1812.07000 KWD