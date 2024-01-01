100 South Korean wons to Zambian kwacha

Convert KRW to ZMW at the real exchange rate

100 krw
1.87 zmw

1.00000 KRW = 0.01866 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.927851.348451.530920.79358883.00911.34717.1936
1 EUR1.077711.453221.649880.8553289.45891.451777.75254
1 CAD0.7415920.68812511.135320.58851961.55890.9989995.33472
1 AUD0.65320.6061060.88080810.51837254.22150.8799264.69886

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Zambian kwacha

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZMW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to ZMW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean wons

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / ZMW
1 KRW0.01866 ZMW
5 KRW0.09331 ZMW
10 KRW0.18663 ZMW
20 KRW0.37325 ZMW
50 KRW0.93313 ZMW
100 KRW1.86626 ZMW
250 KRW4.66565 ZMW
500 KRW9.33130 ZMW
1000 KRW18.66260 ZMW
2000 KRW37.32520 ZMW
5000 KRW93.31300 ZMW
10000 KRW186.62600 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / South Korean Won
1 ZMW53.58320 KRW
5 ZMW267.91600 KRW
10 ZMW535.83200 KRW
20 ZMW1071.66400 KRW
50 ZMW2679.16000 KRW
100 ZMW5358.32000 KRW
250 ZMW13395.80000 KRW
500 ZMW26791.60000 KRW
1000 ZMW53583.20000 KRW
2000 ZMW107166.40000 KRW
5000 ZMW267916.00000 KRW
10000 ZMW535832.00000 KRW