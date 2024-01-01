500 South Korean wons to South African rand

Convert KRW to ZAR at the real exchange rate

500 krw
7.09 zar

1.00000 KRW = 0.01417 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean wons

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / South African Rand
1 KRW0.01417 ZAR
5 KRW0.07085 ZAR
10 KRW0.14171 ZAR
20 KRW0.28342 ZAR
50 KRW0.70854 ZAR
100 KRW1.41709 ZAR
250 KRW3.54272 ZAR
500 KRW7.08545 ZAR
1000 KRW14.17090 ZAR
2000 KRW28.34180 ZAR
5000 KRW70.85450 ZAR
10000 KRW141.70900 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / South Korean Won
1 ZAR70.56690 KRW
5 ZAR352.83450 KRW
10 ZAR705.66900 KRW
20 ZAR1411.33800 KRW
50 ZAR3528.34500 KRW
100 ZAR7056.69000 KRW
250 ZAR17641.72500 KRW
500 ZAR35283.45000 KRW
1000 ZAR70566.90000 KRW
2000 ZAR141133.80000 KRW
5000 ZAR352834.50000 KRW
10000 ZAR705669.00000 KRW