5000 South Korean wons to East Caribbean dollars

Convert KRW to XCD at the real exchange rate

5,000 krw
10.13 xcd

1.00000 KRW = 0.00203 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.927851.348451.530920.79358883.00911.34717.1936
1 EUR1.077711.453221.649880.8553289.45891.451777.75254
1 CAD0.7415920.68812511.135320.58851961.55890.9989995.33472
1 AUD0.65320.6061060.88080810.51837254.22150.8799264.69886

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean wons

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / East Caribbean Dollar
1 KRW0.00203 XCD
5 KRW0.01013 XCD
10 KRW0.02026 XCD
20 KRW0.04053 XCD
50 KRW0.10132 XCD
100 KRW0.20263 XCD
250 KRW0.50657 XCD
500 KRW1.01315 XCD
1000 KRW2.02630 XCD
2000 KRW4.05260 XCD
5000 KRW10.13150 XCD
10000 KRW20.26300 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / South Korean Won
1 XCD493.51100 KRW
5 XCD2467.55500 KRW
10 XCD4935.11000 KRW
20 XCD9870.22000 KRW
50 XCD24675.55000 KRW
100 XCD49351.10000 KRW
250 XCD123377.75000 KRW
500 XCD246755.50000 KRW
1000 XCD493511.00000 KRW
2000 XCD987022.00000 KRW
5000 XCD2467555.00000 KRW
10000 XCD4935110.00000 KRW