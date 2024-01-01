500 South Korean wons to Sri Lankan rupees

500 krw
117.17 lkr

1.00000 KRW = 0.23433 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 KRW0.23433 LKR
5 KRW1.17167 LKR
10 KRW2.34334 LKR
20 KRW4.68668 LKR
50 KRW11.71670 LKR
100 KRW23.43340 LKR
250 KRW58.58350 LKR
500 KRW117.16700 LKR
1000 KRW234.33400 LKR
2000 KRW468.66800 LKR
5000 KRW1171.67000 LKR
10000 KRW2343.34000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / South Korean Won
1 LKR4.26742 KRW
5 LKR21.33710 KRW
10 LKR42.67420 KRW
20 LKR85.34840 KRW
50 LKR213.37100 KRW
100 LKR426.74200 KRW
250 LKR1066.85500 KRW
500 LKR2133.71000 KRW
1000 LKR4267.42000 KRW
2000 LKR8534.84000 KRW
5000 LKR21337.10000 KRW
10000 LKR42674.20000 KRW