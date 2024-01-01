10 South Korean wons to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert KRW to IDR at the real exchange rate

10 krw
117.23 idr

1.00000 KRW = 11.72250 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Indonesian Rupiah
1 KRW11.72250 IDR
5 KRW58.61250 IDR
10 KRW117.22500 IDR
20 KRW234.45000 IDR
50 KRW586.12500 IDR
100 KRW1172.25000 IDR
250 KRW2930.62500 IDR
500 KRW5861.25000 IDR
1000 KRW11722.50000 IDR
2000 KRW23445.00000 IDR
5000 KRW58612.50000 IDR
10000 KRW117225.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / South Korean Won
1 IDR0.08531 KRW
5 IDR0.42653 KRW
10 IDR0.85306 KRW
20 IDR1.70612 KRW
50 IDR4.26530 KRW
100 IDR8.53060 KRW
250 IDR21.32650 KRW
500 IDR42.65300 KRW
1000 IDR85.30600 KRW
2000 IDR170.61200 KRW
5000 IDR426.53000 KRW
10000 IDR853.06000 KRW