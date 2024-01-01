10 thousand South Korean wons to Falkland Islands pounds

Convert KRW to FKP at the real exchange rate

10,000 krw
5.96 fkp

1.00000 KRW = 0.00060 FKP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Falkland Islands pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FKP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to FKP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean wons

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Falkland Islands Pound
1 KRW0.00060 FKP
5 KRW0.00298 FKP
10 KRW0.00596 FKP
20 KRW0.01191 FKP
50 KRW0.02978 FKP
100 KRW0.05956 FKP
250 KRW0.14889 FKP
500 KRW0.29779 FKP
1000 KRW0.59557 FKP
2000 KRW1.19114 FKP
5000 KRW2.97786 FKP
10000 KRW5.95572 FKP
Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / South Korean Won
1 FKP1679.06000 KRW
5 FKP8395.30000 KRW
10 FKP16790.60000 KRW
20 FKP33581.20000 KRW
50 FKP83953.00000 KRW
100 FKP167906.00000 KRW
250 FKP419765.00000 KRW
500 FKP839530.00000 KRW
1000 FKP1679060.00000 KRW
2000 FKP3358120.00000 KRW
5000 FKP8395300.00000 KRW
10000 FKP16790600.00000 KRW