2,000 kmf
107,477 vnd

1.00000 KMF = 53.73860 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Vietnamese Dong
1 KMF53.73860 VND
5 KMF268.69300 VND
10 KMF537.38600 VND
20 KMF1074.77200 VND
50 KMF2686.93000 VND
100 KMF5373.86000 VND
250 KMF13434.65000 VND
500 KMF26869.30000 VND
1000 KMF53738.60000 VND
2000 KMF107477.20000 VND
5000 KMF268693.00000 VND
10000 KMF537386.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Comorian Franc
1 VND0.01861 KMF
5 VND0.09304 KMF
10 VND0.18609 KMF
20 VND0.37217 KMF
50 VND0.93043 KMF
100 VND1.86086 KMF
250 VND4.65215 KMF
500 VND9.30430 KMF
1000 VND18.60860 KMF
2000 VND37.21720 KMF
5000 VND93.04300 KMF
10000 VND186.08600 KMF