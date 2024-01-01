100 Comorian francs to Ugandan shillings

Convert KMF to UGX

100 kmf
849 ugx

1.00000 KMF = 8.48788 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Ugandan Shilling
1 KMF8.48788 UGX
5 KMF42.43940 UGX
10 KMF84.87880 UGX
20 KMF169.75760 UGX
50 KMF424.39400 UGX
100 KMF848.78800 UGX
250 KMF2121.97000 UGX
500 KMF4243.94000 UGX
1000 KMF8487.88000 UGX
2000 KMF16975.76000 UGX
5000 KMF42439.40000 UGX
10000 KMF84878.80000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Comorian Franc
1 UGX0.11782 KMF
5 UGX0.58908 KMF
10 UGX1.17815 KMF
20 UGX2.35630 KMF
50 UGX5.89075 KMF
100 UGX11.78150 KMF
250 UGX29.45375 KMF
500 UGX58.90750 KMF
1000 UGX117.81500 KMF
2000 UGX235.63000 KMF
5000 UGX589.07500 KMF
10000 UGX1178.15000 KMF