1 thousand Comorian francs to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert KMF to IDR at the real exchange rate

1,000 kmf
34,217.40 idr

1.00000 KMF = 34.21740 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Comorian francs to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Comorian francs

KMF to USD

KMF to EUR

KMF to GBP

KMF to INR

KMF to JPY

KMF to RUB

KMF to AUD

KMF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Indonesian Rupiah
1 KMF34.21740 IDR
5 KMF171.08700 IDR
10 KMF342.17400 IDR
20 KMF684.34800 IDR
50 KMF1710.87000 IDR
100 KMF3421.74000 IDR
250 KMF8554.35000 IDR
500 KMF17108.70000 IDR
1000 KMF34217.40000 IDR
2000 KMF68434.80000 IDR
5000 KMF171087.00000 IDR
10000 KMF342174.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Comorian Franc
1 IDR0.02922 KMF
5 IDR0.14612 KMF
10 IDR0.29225 KMF
20 IDR0.58450 KMF
50 IDR1.46125 KMF
100 IDR2.92249 KMF
250 IDR7.30623 KMF
500 IDR14.61245 KMF
1000 IDR29.22490 KMF
2000 IDR58.44980 KMF
5000 IDR146.12450 KMF
10000 IDR292.24900 KMF