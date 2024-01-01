20 Cambodian riels to Ugandan shillings

Convert KHR to UGX at the real exchange rate

20 khr
19 ugx

1.00000 KHR = 0.94839 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cambodian riels to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cambodian riels

KHR to USD

KHR to CAD

KHR to AUD

KHR to EUR

KHR to CNY

KHR to CZK

KHR to INR

KHR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Ugandan Shilling
1 KHR0.94839 UGX
5 KHR4.74197 UGX
10 KHR9.48393 UGX
20 KHR18.96786 UGX
50 KHR47.41965 UGX
100 KHR94.83930 UGX
250 KHR237.09825 UGX
500 KHR474.19650 UGX
1000 KHR948.39300 UGX
2000 KHR1896.78600 UGX
5000 KHR4741.96500 UGX
10000 KHR9483.93000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Cambodian Riel
1 UGX1.05442 KHR
5 UGX5.27210 KHR
10 UGX10.54420 KHR
20 UGX21.08840 KHR
50 UGX52.72100 KHR
100 UGX105.44200 KHR
250 UGX263.60500 KHR
500 UGX527.21000 KHR
1000 UGX1054.42000 KHR
2000 UGX2108.84000 KHR
5000 UGX5272.10000 KHR
10000 UGX10544.20000 KHR